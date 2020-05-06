The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Virginia hospitals increased to a new high Wednesday, even as the state prepares to begin reopening businesses late next week.

The daily report from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showed 1,594 patients hospitalized, an increase of 98 from Tuesday's report and the highest since last Wednesday, when the total was 1,566.

Despite the increase, ICU and ventilator usage remains relatively low, and Virginia hospitals still have 4,761 beds available with the ability to add another 3,695 beds under an emergency order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in March. Also, no hospital is reporting difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment or other supplies, another key factor in whether businesses can reopen.

Northam last week allowed hospitals to resume offering non-emergency and elective procedures.

The daily report on total cases, deaths and testing statewide from the Virginia Department of Health was delayed due to technical difficulties Wednesday morning. This article will be updated with those numbers as soon as they are available.

As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 20,256 total cases of coronavirus, with 713 deaths tied to the disease. Typically, the state health department updates case numbers each morning by 10 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

In its report, the hospital association said there are 1,079 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 1,027 the previous day, and another 515 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 469.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 396 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 192 are on ventilators. The association said 2,734 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 258,000 deaths, including 71,078 in the United States, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.68 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.2 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that about 190,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.2 million have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

In Northern Virginia, the number of positive COVID-19 cases is disproportionately higher among Hispanics, an analysis by InsideNoVa found.

