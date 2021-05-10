Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels in Virginia and Northern Virginia since the information began being reported early last April, as case counts are at their lowest levels since last summer, according to new data released Monday.

In addition, the number of Virginians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 hit new milestones Monday, with over 4 million having received at least one shot and over 3 million now fully vaccinated out of the state's 8.6 million residents. In three Northern Virginia counties -- Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun -- over 50% of residents have now received at least one dose.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's daily report on Monday showed only 751 patients hospitalized statewide for treatment of coronavirus, down from 779 on Sunday and the fewest since the data began being reported in early April. The previous low was 783 on July 6, right after the July 4 holiday weekend.

Hospitalizations statewide hit an initial peak of 1,625 on May 8, 2020, then fell to the early July low before hovering between 900 and 1,100 through most of the late summer and early fall. They then began increasing in October and didn't stop until hitting a peak of 3,209 on Jan. 13.

In Northern Virginia, where hospitalizations peaked April 30, 2020, at 818, only 159 patients were hospitalized Monday, also the lowest since the data was first made publicly available.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health reported only 61 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Virginia on Monday. Monday's reports are typically lower than other days of the week, but that was the lowest one-day number in the region since March 30, 2020. The region's seven-day average of new cases is down to 172.7 its lowest level since Oct. 7.

Statewide, only 336 new cases were reported Monday, the fewest since April 15, 2020, when 329 were reported. The state's seven-day average has fallen to 723, the lowest since July 12. New cases statewide are down 35% in the past two weeks and 51% in the past month.

The health department has reported 28 new deaths statewide in the past three days, with four of those in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County and one apiece in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

As cases decline, test positivity rates continue to do so as well, both statewide and in Northern Virginia. The state's seven-day average rate for diagnostic tests is back down to its lowest level ever, 4.3%, as are the rates in the Arlington and Fairfax health districts.

The vaccination milestones reached Monday mean that over 35% of the state's residents are fully vaccinated, and over 47%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is higher as vaccines have not been approved for anyone under age 16. Vaccines are expected to be approved for adolescents ages 12-15 within the next week.

In addition, the health department reports that another 363,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The number of vaccinations statewide per day has fallen to a current seven-day average of about 54,400, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard. It was above 80,000 per day in late March and early April.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Monday)

Northern Virginia: 61 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 336 new cases, 7 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 8,841 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 182,623 cases, 2,313 deaths

Statewide: 666,986 cases, 10,902 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.18 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.44 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 67 (including 12 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 751 (down from 779 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 197 (down from 207 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 55,115

Nursing Home Patients: 74 as of Friday (numbers reported only on Wednesdays and Fridays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.