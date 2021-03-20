The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest level in five months in both Virginia and Northern Virginia, although new cases of the virus continue to rise slightly.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Saturday that 978 patients were being treated for the virus in the state's hospitals. That's the first time the number of patients has fallen below 1,000 since Oct. 25 and the lowest level since Oct. 20, exactly five months ago.

The story is even better in Northern Virginia, where just 195 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday morning, the fewest since Oct. 5.

However, the rise this week in the number of new COVID-19 cases -- both statewide and in the region -- could translate to additional hospitalizations in coming weeks as those cases become more serious.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 430 new cases in Northern Virginia on Saturday, following 456 on Friday. The region's seven-day average of new cases, which peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4, had fallen as low as 318.4 last Saturday, but now stands at 429.6 cases per day.

Statewide, the health department reported 1,563 new cases on Saturday, following 1,632 on Friday. The state's seven-day average of new daily cases also peaked Jan. 18 at 6,166.3 and had fallen as low as 1,287.4 on Tuesday. However the average is now back up to 1,454.7 cases per day, up 12.8% from a week ago but still 39.7% below the level a month earlier.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in the state's licensed nursing homes continues to fall and is down to 175 as of Saturday, the lowest level since the data began to be reported late last spring.

On Friday, following a comprehensive review of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the state health department lowered the number of such deaths by 99, determining that although those patients did have the virus, it did not contribute to their deaths. That resulted in a net decline of 90 deaths statewide caused by the virus and a net decline of 14 in Northern Virginia. On Saturday, just 12 new deaths were reported statewide, with two in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Loudoun County and the city of Fairfax.

The state health department reported a new case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, in the Prince William Health District this week. The syndrome has been connected with the COVID-19 virus. Prince William now has seven such cases, second in the state to Fairfax, with nine. Of the state's 47 cases overall, none has resulted in a death.

Average diagnostic test rates have been little unchanged this week, although rates have ticked up in a couple of Northern Virginia health districts.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows that as of Friday, 2.94 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 3.13 million the state has received and distributed. About 1.08 million Virginians, or over 12% of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated. The state is averaging about 45,600 doses a day, down slightly from last week's average and below Gov. Ralph Northam's goal of 50,000 a day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 430 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,563 new cases, 12 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 22,823 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 165,906 cases, 2,221 deaths

Statewide: 603,745 cases, 10,104 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.3 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.11 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 47 (including nine in Fairfax, seven in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 978 (down from from 1,035 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 222 (up from 217 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 49,599

Nursing Home Patients: 175 (down from 183 the previous day and fewest ever)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus