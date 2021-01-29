Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 in Virginia are at their lowest level in over a month as cases remain elevated but stable, according to updates Friday.

However, the number of Virginians who have died from the virus continues to soar, with 151 new deaths reported in the past two days, including 46 in Northern Virginia, the most in that region since late May.

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations has picked up this week, with the Virginia Department of Health now reporting an average of 28,457 doses being administered each day, ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam's short-term goal set three weeks ago of 25,000 per day.

The health department reported 4,238 new cases of coronavirus Friday, following 5,121 on Thursday, bringing the state's seven-day average to 4,880.1. The average peaked at 6,166.3 on Jan. 18 but has now been below 5,000 for six consecutive days, although it's still up about 35% this month.

In Northern Virginia, 955 new cases were reported Friday, following 1,112 on Thursday. The region's seven-day average is 1,185.9, down from peak of 1,628.4, also set Jan. 18.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus began declining the second week of January and are now down to 2,691 as of Friday. That's down 16% from the Jan. 13 peak of 3,209. In Northern Virginia, hospitalizations are at 490, the first time they've been below 500 since Dec. 6. Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state's nursing homes is down its lowest level since Dec. 17 as many nursing home residents have now received vaccinations.

The health department reported 80 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, the third highest daily number, and another 71 on Friday. Of the 46 new reported deaths in Northern Virginia over those two days, Fairfax County had 20, Prince William County 13, Loudoun County six, Arlington County three, and the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax had two apiece.

Fairfax County has reported the most deaths in the state, with 782, while Prince William has now surpassed 300 COVID-related deaths and Arlington has surpassed 200.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine data showed that as of Friday the state has administered about 697,000 doses out of more than 1.18 million distributed. Over 98,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective.

Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia remain below the peaks reached in early January, with both Arlington County and Alexandria well below the key 10% positivity threshold, and the Fairfax health district down to 10.3%.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 955 new cases, 24 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,238 new cases, 71 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 33,217 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 139,999 cases, 1,632 deaths

Statewide: 497,912 cases, 6,379 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.18 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.42 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 16 (including four in Fairfax, three in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,691 (down from 2,706 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 511 (down from 515 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 38,947 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,423 (down from 1,606 the previous day and fewest since Dec. 17)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.