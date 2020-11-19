Virginia COVID-19 hospitalization trend

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 statewide have increased sharply in the past 10 days and are at their highest level since early May. 

 Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association graphic

Hospitalizations in Virginia for treatment of COVID-19 have soared to their highest level since early May, and deaths related to the virus are on the rise again, according to new reports Thursday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,569 patients are being treated for COVID-19 statewide, the most since May 9.  That's up almost 400 patients from as recently as Nov. 10 and just below the state's high of 1,625 patients on May 8.

Of those, 392 are hospitalized in Northern Virginia, the most in the region since June 10.  Northern Virginia hospitalizations for COVID-19 peaked at 808 on April 30. Southwest Virginia, which has been hardest hit by the recent spike in cases, hit a new high for hospitalizations at 365.  

The Virginia Department of Health reported an additional 1,954 cases of coronavirus statewide on Thursday, raising the state's seven-day average to 1,822.9, a new record.  The average has increased 41% in the past two weeks. 

Deaths related to the virus also are on the rise again, as the health department reported 36 new deaths on Thursday and 90 over the past three days.  Of Thursday's deaths, five were in Northern Virginia: two in Loudoun County, and one apiece in Alexandria, Fairfax County and Prince William County. 

Hospitalizations and, to a greater extent, reported deaths tend to lag behind increases in case numbers as patients who contract the virus become sicker. 

In Northern Virginia, the health department reported 451 new cases Thursday, raising the region's seven-day average to 496, its highest level since June 1. The average peaked at 685.3 on May 31. 

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 19, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,797 345 77
Arlington 5,544 566 156
Fairfax 27,475 2,448 612
Fairfax City 191 16 8
Falls Church 86 14 7
Loudoun 9,046 529 138
Manassas 2,180 134 28
Manassas Park 688 60 8
Prince William 16,429 1,063 231
Totals 66,436 5,175 1,265
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 641 55 6
Spotsylvania 2,825 171 56
Stafford 2,891 182 22
Fauquier 1,309 66 27
Culpeper 1,854 105 19

The Southwest region hit a new high seven-day average of daily cases at 467.1.  

The statewide average test positivity rate remained steady Thursday at 7.1%, as the state surpassed 3 million total diagnostic tests.  Over 20,000 diagnostic test results are now being reported most days. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 19, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 6.1% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.9% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 8.0% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 8.3% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 10.8% Stable
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 9.0% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 7.1% Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 451 new cases, 5 new deaths.

  • Statewide: 1,954 new cases, 36 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 24,031 diagnostic test results reported     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 66,436 cases, 1,265 deaths  

  • Statewide: 210,787 cases, 3,896 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3.01 million diagnostic tests (3.26 million when including antibody tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,569 (up from 1,469 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 303 (down from 318 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 22,858 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,095 (down from 1,106 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

