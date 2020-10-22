Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 statewide have soared to their highest level in nearly six weeks as the number of new cases remains elevated, according to new reports Thursday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said 1,109 patients were being treated for the virus across the state, the most since Sept. 11. Although that's still well below the peak of 1,625 on May 8, the number had been as low as 868 on Sept. 27. Updates regarding the number of patients in each of the state's regions were not available Thursday morning, but the Roanoke Times reported that one hospital system in southwestern Virginia is starting to reduce the number of elective procedures due to the high number of COVID-19 patients.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,332 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, following 1,018 on Wednesday, bringing the state's seven-day average to 1,023.3.

In Northern Virginia, 357 new cases were reported Thursday, following 234 on Wednesday, and increasing the region's seven-day average to 240.9. Of Thursday's new cases in Northern Virginia, 166 were in Fairfax County and 95 in Prince William County, the state's two hardest-hit jurisdictions.

The health department also reported 39 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days (30 on Wednesday and nine on Thursday). Of those, five were in Northern Virginia (three Wednesday and two Thursday): three in Fairfax and two in Prince William.

And after several days back below the key 5% threshold, the state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests ticked back up to 5% on Thursday. It was below 5% for 22 successive days, ending late last week.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 357 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,332 new cases, 9 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 19,962 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 56,040 cases, 1,235 deaths.

Statewide: 170,104 cases, 3,524 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.45 million diagnostic tests (2.64 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,109 (up from 1,010 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 218 (up from 202 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,321 total

Nursing Home Patients: 665 (up from 640 and the most since June 27)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.