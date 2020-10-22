Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 statewide have soared to their highest level in nearly six weeks as the number of new cases remains elevated, according to new reports Thursday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said 1,109 patients were being treated for the virus across the state, the most since Sept. 11. Although that's still well below the peak of 1,625 on May 8, the number had been as low as 868 on Sept. 27. Updates regarding the number of patients in each of the state's regions were not available Thursday morning, but the Roanoke Times reported that one hospital system in southwestern Virginia is starting to reduce the number of elective procedures due to the high number of COVID-19 patients.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,332 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, following 1,018 on Wednesday, bringing the state's seven-day average to 1,023.3.
In Northern Virginia, 357 new cases were reported Thursday, following 234 on Wednesday, and increasing the region's seven-day average to 240.9. Of Thursday's new cases in Northern Virginia, 166 were in Fairfax County and 95 in Prince William County, the state's two hardest-hit jurisdictions.
The health department also reported 39 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days (30 on Wednesday and nine on Thursday). Of those, five were in Northern Virginia (three Wednesday and two Thursday): three in Fairfax and two in Prince William.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 22, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,162
|326
|75
|Arlington
|4,457
|524
|152
|Fairfax
|23,015
|2,220
|605
|Fairfax City
|156
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|74
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,680
|470
|130
|Manassas
|2,025
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|639
|57
|8
|Prince William
|13,832
|985
|223
|Totals
|56,040
|4,741
|1,235
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|583
|51
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,367
|151
|50
|Stafford
|2,307
|168
|20
|Fauquier
|1,066
|56
|26
|Culpeper
|1,335
|96
|18
And after several days back below the key 5% threshold, the state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests ticked back up to 5% on Thursday. It was below 5% for 22 successive days, ending late last week.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 22, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|4.2%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.8%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|3.9%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|5.3%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|5.9%
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.2%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|5.0%
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 357 new cases, 2 new deaths.
Statewide: 1,332 new cases, 9 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 19,962 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 56,040 cases, 1,235 deaths.
Statewide: 170,104 cases, 3,524 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.45 million diagnostic tests (2.64 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,109 (up from 1,010 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 218 (up from 202 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 19,321 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 665 (up from 640 and the most since June 27)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(1) comment
As usual, totally a misleading headline. There is no "soaring" hospitalizations according to the data. Yeah they went up some but stop with the sensational headlines. Just more horrible journalism. Fake news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.