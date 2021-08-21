The number of Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 is now essentially the same as it was a year ago, when no vaccine was available for the virus, as cases continue to rise across the state and in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that 1,265 people were being treated in hospitals statewide with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the number was as high as 1,289 on Thursday. On Aug. 20 last year, 1,266 patients were hospitalized.

Although that is still well below the January peak of over 3,200 patients, hospitalizations had fallen as low as 195 on July 5. The number of hospitalizations is up 75% in the past two weeks.

The Virginia Health Department changed its COVID-19 dashboards this week and is no longer providing the number of hospitalizations by health district.

The number of cases continues to rise across Virginia and is now 160% above the levels of a year ago statewide and about 48% above last year's levels in Northern Virginia, which has fared somewhat better than the rest of the state in the recent surge.

As of Friday the state's seven-day average of new cases is 2,321.9, the highest since Feb. 18. The number of cases reported Friday, 2,792, was the most in any day since Feb. 13.

In its weekly report Friday, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute says 33 of the state's 35 health districts are experiencing a surge in cases. The only health districts not in surge are Fairfax County and Alexandria. The institute continues to project that the number of new cases by mid-September could rival the January peak of over 6,000 a day.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases as of Friday was 357.1, the highest since April 19. The region's average was as low as 16.9 in mid-June.

However, seven-day case averages are higher in all four of the state's other health regions: the Eastern (680), Central (470), Southwest (443) and Northwest (371).

InsideNoVa analysis of health department data available through Aug. 13 shows that only about 5.3% of the over 13,000 new cases reported that week were among fully vaccinated individuals. Updated data was not available for this week.

The pace of vaccinations statewide remains at about 14,600 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It was as low as 11,000 a day in early July but had been as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

Over 9.76 million vaccine doses have been administered to Virginians, with 66.6% of the adult population and 55.6% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

The state's average positivity rate for diagnostic tests has increased to just below the 10% level, at which point experts believe the spread of the virus is out of control and not all cases are being captured. Northern Virginia positivity rates remain significantly below the state level, however.

Statewide, 48 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported this week, the most since the week ending June 18. Deaths tend to be a lagging indicator and can often take several weeks to verify and report; throughout the pandemic, deaths have begun to increase three to four weeks after an increase in cases. In Northern Virginia, four new deaths were reported this week: one apiece in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the city of Manassas.

A new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, was reported this week in Prince William County. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. That's the 11th case in Prince William and the 81st statewide since the pandemic began, but none has resulted in a death.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Aug. 20)

Northern Virginia: 2,500 new cases (up from 2,303 prior week); 4 new deaths (up from 1 prior week)

Statewide: 16,253 new cases (up from 13,162 prior week), 48 new deaths (up from 41 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 126,662 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 118,981 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 194,349 cases, 2,413 deaths

Statewide: 734,079 cases, 11,647 deaths

Statewide Testing: 8.32 million PCR diagnostic tests (11.18 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 81 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington); 1 new case reported this week statewide.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Aug. 20)

Hospitalizations: 1,265 (up from 1,029 on Aug. 13)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 344 (up from 261 on Aug. 13)

Patients Discharged: 59,668 (917 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.