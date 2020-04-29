The number of Virginians hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has climbed more than 20 percent in the past 10 days, and that's a number that Gov. Ralph Northam says needs to start coming down before the state can move into the first phase of reopening businesses and easing stay-at-home restrictions.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday morning that 1,566 Virginians were currently being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. That number was up from 1,508 the day before and was less than 1,300 as recently as April 20.

Northam said Friday that two factors for the state to begin reopening are a 14-day downward trend in hospitalizations and a 14-day downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results received.

Separately, the Virginia Department of Health reported 622 additional cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, bringing the state's total to 14,961. Only 2,544 test results were reported Wednesday, with 20.9% being positive. That percentage has fluctuated wildly in the past week - between 13% and 31%.

There were 30 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wednesday's report, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 432.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. A total of 85,307 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Of the total cases, 14,328 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 633 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 228 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 124 in Fairfax County, 32 in Arlington, 22 in Prince William County, 21 in Alexandria, 14 in Loudoun, three each in Spotsylvania and Manassas, two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier, and Stafford, and one in Manassas Park. Fairfax County has the most deaths in the state.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 8,116 cases, an increase of 423 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 3,448, up from 3,278

Prince William County: 1,527, up from 1,449

Arlington: 912, up from 865

Loudoun: 727, up from 688

Alexandria: 700, up from 653

Stafford: 225, up from 221

Manassas: 196, up from 175

Spotsylvania: 131, up from 126

Fauquier: 109, up from 105

Manassas Park: 60, up from 53

Fredericksburg: 28, up from 27

Fairfax City: unchanged at 27

Falls Church: unchanged at 26

In its report, the state hospital association said there are 946 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down slightly from 948 the previous day, and another 620 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 560.

The association said 2,042 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 387 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 222 are on ventilators. Those numbers have remained relatively low in recent days. State hospitals currently have 2,997 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only one hospital said it expected difficulty in replenishing its supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago. That is another factor Northam has said will be considered when deciding whether to allow businesses to reopen.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 217,000 deaths, including 58,355 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 30% of the U.S. deaths, 17,682, have been in New York City. More than 3.13 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that nearly 116,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 937,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

On Tuesday, Simon Property Group indicated what the shopping mall experience might be like when its malls, including Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, reopen.

And George Mason University in Fairfax announced that a group of its scientists are working on a saliva test for COVID-19 antibodies.