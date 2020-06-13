Fewer than 1,000 Virginians are now hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and the number of cases continued to slow both statewide and in Northern Virginia, according to reports Saturday morning.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported only 959 coronavirus patients in state hospitals, the lowest number since the organization began providing data in early April. That was down from over 1,500 patients as recently as May 29 and a high of 1,625 on May 8. Only 342 of those patients were in Northern Virginia, down from a high of 818 on April 30.

The number of new cases in Northern Virginia reported Saturday was 226, slightly up from the past few days, but it brought the region's rolling seven-day average of new cases to below 300 for the first time since mid-April.

Statewide, 658 new cases were reported Saturday. That puts Northern Virginia's share of new cases at 34% — through most of the pandemic, it has been higher than 50% of the total.

The new numbers came out as Northern Virginia entered Phase Two of business reopenings on Friday - meaning restaurants can resume offering indoor dining at 50% capacity, gyms can reopen at 30% capacity, and gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed. Gov. Ralph Northam indicated he will announce more details about Phase Three next week.

The state reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19, including two in Northern Virginia. The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,541. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 818, and Fairfax County alone accounts over a quarter of the deaths, with 423.

The state added 9,451 diagnostic test results to its database Saturday, a number more in line with recent days following an additional 43,147 that were entered Friday due to a backlog in entering negative test results received by fax. Overall, including antibody tests, over 500,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 53,869. Northern Virginia accounts for 29,018 cases, or 53.9%.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 226 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 658 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 9,451 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 29,018 cases, 818 deaths

Statewide: 53,869 cases, 1,541 deaths

Statewide Testing: 457,623 diagnostic tests (509,386 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 959 (down from 1,026 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 295 (down from 297)

Patients Discharged: 7,131 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,025 (down from 1,105 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 114,669 deaths, 2.05 million cases, 547,000 recovered

World: 426,427 deaths, 7.68 million cases, 3.65 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University