Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 increased above 1,000 statewide for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, even as the state and Northern Virginia continued to report lower numbers of new cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said 1,003 patients were being treated for the virus, up from 877 as recently as Sunday and the highest number since Sept. 16, when 1,027 patients were hospitalized statewide.

However, the hospitalization numbers are still well below the peak of 1,625 seen on May 8. In Northern Virginia, 217 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, up from 183 on Monday but well below the peak of 818 on April 30.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 509 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Wednesday, lowering the state's seven-day average to 774.3. In Northern Virginia, 124 new cases were reported, lowering the seven-day average to 160.1.

The health department reported one new case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, which has been linked to coronavirus infections. That case was in the Piedmont health district, southwest of Richmond, and brings to 10 the number of MIS-C cases statewide since the pandemic began. None of them has resulted in a death.

Twelve new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported statewide on Wednesday, with three in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County and one in Loudoun County.

The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate fell slightly to 4.8% and has now been below the key level of 5% for 12 successive days. The rate was as low as 4.5% last week. The Fairfax health district also hit a new low average positivity rate, 3.7%. Its rate had been as high as 38.6% on April 22.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 124 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide: 509 new cases, 12 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,145 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 52,157 cases, 1,199 deaths

Statewide: 153,691 cases, 3,303 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.17 million diagnostic tests (2.33 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,003 (up from 926 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 228 (up from 219 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,189 total

Nursing Home Patients: 463 (down from 476 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

