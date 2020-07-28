Virginia hospitals are now treating more COVID-19 patients than at any time since early June, following another surge in admissions reported Tuesday, although most of the increase came from hospitals in the eastern portion of the state.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 1,294 coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide, up from 1,200 on Monday and the highest number since June 3. However, the number being treated in Northern Virginia hospitals remains low, at 209, and the highest number, 544, are being treated in the eastern portion of the state, which has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Virginia Health Department reported 922 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, based on over 20,000 diagnostic test results statewide, with 206 of the new cases in Northern Virginia. The number of diagnostic tests reported was the second highest since the pandemic began in mid-March. Of the new cases in Northern Virginia, about 40%, or 83, were reported from Prince William County.

The update comes as Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response. It will be only his second news conference on the pandemic since June 25. Northam said over the weekend that his administration is watching rising numbers closely and may consider reimposing some restrictions on businesses and gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Separately, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, a group of local governments that has been coordinating the region's response, issued a statement Monday from chairman P. David Tarter, mayor of Falls Church. Tarter noted that the region's rate of positive test results is down to 5.8% from an April high of nearly 38%. That is less than the state's current seven-day average of 7.3% and is also below the average in many other areas of the country.

"Northern Virginia's coronavirus numbers continue to be encouraging," Tarter said. "We cannot, however, become complacent and must continue to be vigilant. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to take further action if necessary to protect the public."

The state reported 13 new deaths Tuesday, with four in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,095 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,026, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 519, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 206 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 922 new cases, 13 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 20,138 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 36,905 cases, 1,026 deaths

Statewide: 86,994 cases, 2,095 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.06 million diagnostic tests (1.16 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,294 (up from 1,200 previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 261 (up from 260 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 11,550 total

Nursing Home Patients: 406 confirmed positive cases (up from 370 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 148,056 deaths, 4.29 million cases, 1.33 million recovered

World: 654,327 deaths, 16.5 million cases, 9.6 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University