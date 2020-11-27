Virginia and Northern Virginia both hit new highs for seven-day average daily cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day before numbers fell slightly on Friday as fewer test results were reported due to the holiday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,600 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and another 1,544 on Friday. The seven-day average peaked at 2,587.6 on Thursday, the 11th straight day it set a record, before falling back to 2,444.7 on Friday.

In Northern Virginia, 830 new cases were reported Thanksgiving Day and just 366 on Friday. The region's seven-day average peaked at 789.4 on Thursday and fell back to 752.1 on Friday.

The new numbers came as the state reported over 55,000 new diagnostic test results over the two-day period, but most of those were reported Thursday morning due to the holiday. The state updates its numbers every day by 10 a.m. based on reports to the health department received before 5 p.m. the prior day. Experts generally believe that reported numbers of test results and cases will probably fall a bit over the holiday weekend before picking back up next week.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 continued to rise over the holiday, hitting 1,601 on Thursday, the most since the state's peak of 1,625 hospitalizations on May 8. The number fell slightly Friday to 1,593. However, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units rose to 373 on Friday, the highest number since May 28.

Unlike, the first surge in hospitalizations, which was concentrated in Northern Virginia, this one is more spread out statewide. Northern Virginia had 429 patients hospitalized on Friday morning, but that's still well below the region's peak of 808 on April 30.

The state reported 36 additional deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days, 21 on Thursday and 15 on Friday. Of those, four were in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County and one in the city of Fairfax.

Test positivity rates across the state and region continue to remain relatively stable following the sharp increase seen earlier in November. But they are still well above lows experienced in late September and early October.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 366 new cases Friday (830 Thursday), 4 new deaths Thursday and Friday combined.

Statewide: 1,544 new cases Friday (2,600 Thursday), 15 new deaths Friday.

Statewide Testing: 55,844 PCR diagnostic test results reported Thursday and Friday combined

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 72,328 cases, 1,287 deaths

Statewide: 230,444 cases, 4,044 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.27 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.74 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,593 (down from 1,601 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 373 (up from 370 the previous day and the most since May 28)

Patients Discharged: 23,858 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,174 (up from 1,049 on Wednesday)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

