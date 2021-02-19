Brentsville High School is the newest Prince William County public school to have a COVID-19 outbreak with 10 new cases attached to the school, prompting the division to notify the Virginia Department of Health of an outbreak on Feb. 10.
VDH defines an “outbreak” as two or more cases where transmission occurred at the same location. But Brentsville, like all other middle and high schools in the division, has been virtual-only all year. Prince William schools communications staff was unavailable to share more information on the outbreak Friday, but it’s possible that the school has had English-language and special education learners in the building using a hybrid model, and some school staff are still working in the building.
Early Thursday morning, the school board voted to bring all students who choose to return into the building using a hybrid model beginning next week.
So far, VDH has identified four outbreaks at county public schools. The health department was notified of an outbreak at Charles J. Colgan High School Dec. 30. Fannie Fitzgerald and Montclair Elementary Schools both reported outbreaks Jan. 27. None have resulted in deaths and the three prior to Brentsville’s are all considered “pending closure” by the state.
In that time, five private schools in the county have reported outbreaks with significantly more cases. Two are in progress at Linton Hall School and St. Francis of Assisi, with 5 and 10 cases, respectively. Outbreaks at All Saits Catholic, Christ Chapel Academy and Evangel Christian School are all considered “pending closure.”
According to division numbers reported at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, there are 91 in-person student cases being treated as positive between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14.
Yeah, I have an idea, lets trust the CDC who actually work Against us, not For us. And the microsoft man in the pink sweaters.
Sad.
An outbreak?
Give me A Break. Guess the flu shots didnt do enough damage to us sheep, so they had the bring in the big guns (CCP) to crack down on us.
Sic Semper Tyrannis
Oh by the way, our tax dollars are now publicly funding the Wuhan Lab, which they already were, but now its public record.
Thanks Uncle Joey and the Bloodh0und gang!
Students or Adults? Ages? These are EXTREMELY important questions - hard to believe they weren't included in the story.
Thanks Chairman Barbour aka Dr. Donothing. Hopefully this outbreak being at a more affluent school towardanthe western side of the county may get your attention. It is obvious yiu care noththing about the eastern schools.
Do you know if the outbreak was a sports team? Someone in the Facebook group called Our Schools said the outbreak was from a sports team at Brentsville.
