The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia and statewide continues to soar above last summer's numbers, and hospitalizations increased significantly this week, too, according to new data released Friday.

The summer surge - primarily among unvaccinated residents and largely due to the Delta variant, according to experts - resulted in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam holding his first coronavirus-related news conference Thursday since early May. He ordered all 120,000 state employees to be vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 tests and told local school systems they would be in violation of state law if they did not require masks to be worn in school buildings this fall.

Meanwhile, Friday's updated numbers from the Virginia Department of Health brought more bad news, as the state reported its highest number of new daily cases since April 13 and Northern Virginia had its most since April 23.

The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,468.6. That is up 69% in the past week and 170% in the past two weeks and is 47.6% more than the average on Aug. 6, 2020. The state's average was below 200 cases a day for nearly a month between early June and early July.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average as of Friday is 272.6, which is 45.5% higher than on the same date in 2020. The region's average was as low as 16.9 in mid-June. Northern Virginia is among the most vaccinated regions of the state and daily averages of new cases are actually higher in the Central and Eastern regions.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have risen rapidly this week. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that 724 confirmed or likely COVID-positive patients were being treated statewide, the most since May 13 and a 59% increase in the past week.

In Northern Virginia, 80 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, the association reported. While double the level of a month ago, that's only 1/10th of the region's peak in April 2020, when over 800 patients were hospitalized in the region for COVID-19. And it's only about a third of the level on Aug. 5, 2020, when 245 were hospitalized.

A dashboard provided by the state health department previously showed that only 2.75% of cases statewide between May 1 and late July have been in fully vaccinated individuals. In Northern Virginia, that number was even lower, at 1.91%. However, the dashboard no longer allows users to set a start date and now shows the percentage of cases among vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals only since Jan. 17, when only a few Virginians had been vaccinated.

With the surge in cases, the number of tests and average positivity rates have both increased dramatically. The state reported the results of more than 100,000 diagnostic tests this week for the first time since early May. Positivity rates in Virginia and several area health districts have now topped 5%, a level at which health experts believe the spread of the virus is not under control.

The pace of vaccinations statewide has ticked up slightly in the past week to about 13,200 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Over 9.52 million vaccine doses have been administered to Virginians, with 65.4% of the adult population and 54.4% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

The number of deaths reported statewide from COVID-19 remains relatively low, with 26 reported this week. However, deaths tend to be a lagging indicator and can often take several weeks to verify and report; throughout the pandemic, deaths have begun to increase three to four weeks after an increase in cases. In Northern Virginia, only one new death was reported this week, in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Aug. 6)

Northern Virginia: 1,908 new cases (up from 1,238 prior week); 1 new death (down from 2 prior week)

Statewide: 10,280 new cases (up from 6,084 prior week), 26 new deaths (down from 32 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 101,099 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 79,045 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 189,546 cases, 2,408 deaths

Statewide: 704,664 cases, 11,558 deaths

Statewide Testing: 8.07 million PCR diagnostic tests (10.63 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 78 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Aug. 6)

Hospitalizations: 724 (up from 453 on July 30)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 174 (up from 124 on July 30)

Patients Discharged: 58,403 (243 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.