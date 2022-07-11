Fairfax County wants feedback from its residents on its handling of the pandemic. Due to the long duration of the pandemic, The Board of Supervisors requested a review of the county’s response and services to it.
A portion of the review includes two surveys on the county’s response across the entire government, including specific business-related interactions. Tuesday is the deadline to complete the surveys.
The community service survey is a general survey for residents to give feedback on their experiences with county services such as libraries, health, permits, voting, food assistance, housing assistance, public safety services and more.
The business-related survey is for residents who interacted with:
Department of Code Compliance: Includes property management, investigation of complaints related to outdoor storage, unpermitted construction and other zoning and building code violations.
Department of Planning and Development: Include permits (food trucks, home-based businesses, noise waivers, short-term lodging, accessory living unit, wetlands, etc.), zoning applications and rezonings.
Land Development Services: Includes parking tabulations, code modification, building/trade permit inspections and site inspections.
Department of Economic Initiatives: Includes PIVOT and RISE grants and microloan program.
The county only seeks feedback about the Fairfax County government, not the federal or state government.
“And for those who live in the independent cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, as well as the towns of Vienna, Clifton and Herndon, we want to hear from you, too, because Fairfax County government provides key services (but please only include Fairfax County government experiences, not city or town services),” the county website reads.
The county says it will use the responses to inform the COVID review and help identify opportunities to enhance the Countywide Strategic Plan.
The surveys can be translated into multiple languages, and paper surveys also will be available at regional Fairfax County Public Library branches.
B.A. 4 and 5 are spreading like wildfire. Many are symptomatic also.
But that's what viruses typically do, so take care of your self!
