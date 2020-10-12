Virginia's average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests has fallen back to its lowest level since the pandemic began, and both the Fairfax and Alexandria health districts have also hit new lows, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday.

Overall, the state added 854 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, increasing the seven-day average to 1,001.9. In Northern Virginia, 274 new cases were added, raising the region's seven-day average to 243.4, its highest level since Sept. 3.

However, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 4.5%, tying Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2 as the lowest rate. The rate has now been less than 5% for 17 straight days. The World Health Organization has said that maintaining a rate below 5% for 14 days is a key metric in determining when to ease coronavirus restrictions. Meanwhile, in the Fairfax health district, the state's largest, the rate fell to a new low of 3.6%, and in the Alexandria health district, the rate fell to a low of 3.7%.

The statewide case report reflected a second day of moderating numbers after over 1,000 new cases were reported each day statewide from Wednesday through Saturday, the first time that had happened. (Wednesday's daily number was adjusted upward because 689 cases that were supposed to have been reported Wednesday were reported Thursday instead.)

The health department reported only three new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Monday. The health department's report on data by locality had not been updated as of mid-day Monday, so information about where those deaths occurred was not available.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 274 new cases, death information not available.

Statewide: 854 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 15,022 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 53,592 cases, 1,212 deaths as of Sunday's report

Statewide: 159,570 cases, 3,361 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.27 million diagnostic tests (2.45 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 965 (up from 924the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 205 (up from 201 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,539 total

Nursing Home Patients: 515 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.