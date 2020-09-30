COVID-19 test positivity rates are continuing to fall across Northern Virginia and statewide, although the number of test results reported has slowed this week.

Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate fell Wednesday to 4.5%, the Virginia Department of Health reported, the fifth straight day it's been below the key benchmark of 5%. Northern Virginia's three largest health districts -- Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William -- all also set new lows for average test positivity rates, based on Wednesday's report.

Only about 10,500 test results were reported Wednesday, following just 12,400 on Tuesday. The state had been averaging nearly 20,000 test results a day over the prior week.

The health department reported 755 new coronavirus cases statewide on Wednesday, and the seven-day average of new cases increased slightly to 811.6. The average was above 1,000 as recently as Sept. 18.

In Northern Virginia, 144 new cases were reported, and the seven-day average fell to 190.3. The average has now been below 200 for a week, the first time that's happened since late July.

The state health department reported 21 new deaths Wednesday, with six of those in Northern Virginia: two apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties, one in Loudoun County and one in the city of Manassas.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said the number of patients being treated for coronavirus in intensive-care units statewide fell to 190, the lowest level since the association began reporting data in early April.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 144 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 755 new cases, 21 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,478 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 51,036 cases, 1,186 deaths

Statewide: 148,271 cases, 3,208 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.05 million diagnostic tests (2.2 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 908 (down from 958 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 190 (down from 202 the previous day and the lowest number since it was first reported in early April)

Patients Discharged: 17,633 total

Nursing Home Patients: 484 (up from 481 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

