The spread of COVID-19 appears to be under control in all Northern Virginia localities, based on the percentage of positive test results, as the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to fall both here and statewide.

Experts generally believe that if diagnostic test positivity rates are less than 5%, the virus' spread is contained.  All Northern Virginia health districts have fallen below that level this week, with Arlington and Fairfax the lowest at 3.2%.  The state rate also fell to 4.7%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Rates were well above 30% in most jurisdictions during the height of the Omicron surge in early January. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (March 11, 2022)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23, 2020 0.8% / July 3, 2021 4.2% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20, 2020 0.3% / June 22, 2021 3.2% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22, 2020 0.7% / July 1 & 2, 2021 3.2% Down
Loudoun 35.2% / Jan. 7, 2022 0.5% / June 20, 21, 22, 23, 2021 3.5% Down
Prince William 43.7% / Jan. 14, 2022 1.1% / June 20, 2021 3.6% Down
Rappahannock 45.1% / Jan. 2, 2022 1.3% / June 20, 2021 5.4% Down
Statewide 36.2% / Jan. 7, 2022 1.3% / June 25, 2021 4.7% Down

And although the pace of improvement appeared to slow a bit this week, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia fell another 9% this week to 285.1 as of Friday. On Wednesday, the rate hit a low of 260.1, it's lowest level since Aug. 1. The average is 15.5% below its level on March 11, 2021, and down over 95% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak.   

Statewide, the seven-day average fell another 20% this week to 1,060.1 per day as of Friday.  On Wednesday, it hit a low of 1,033, also the lowest level since Aug. 1. The state average is now 19.5% below the average on the same date last year and down 94.4% from the Omicron peak.

The Omicron variant remains the dominant variant in the state, and no cases of the new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron have been officially reported by the state health department.

Meanwhile, data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 507 patients as of Friday, the lowest level since Aug. 1. Hospitalizations are down 87% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are 55.1% below the level on this date in 2021. 

The state reported 257 new COVID-related deaths this week, the fewest since the week ending Jan. 21, when Omicron deaths were just starting to be reported.     

Of this week's deaths, 32 were in Northern Virginia: 19 were in Fairfax County, six in Prince William County, four in Loudoun County, two in Arlington County and one in Alexandria.

Two new outbreaks with at least five cases each were reported across the region this week:

  • St. Thomas Aquinas Regional School in Prince William County, 13 cases, reported to the health department Feb. 25.
  • Goodwin House, an assisted-living facility in Alexandria, five cases, reported March 3.

Northern Virginia data by locality (March 11, 2022)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths New cases this week New cases last week
Alexandria 29,809 725 184 147 123
Arlington 40,489 1,075 320 229 208
Fairfax 173,981 4,331 1,401 756 968
Fairfax City 1,954 79 43 4 0
Falls Church 1,935 27 16 11 8
Loudoun 66,362 1,428 368 558 630
Manassas 9,022 438 70 19 5
Manassas Park 3,685 154 25 9 9
Prince William 93,960 3,165 716 263 241
Totals 421,197 11,422 3,143 1,996 2,192
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths New cases this week New cases last week
Fredericksburg 5,290 132 35 -34 4
Spotsylvania 26,410 537 278 24 205
Stafford 29,884 560 166 106 157
Fauquier 12,825 441 140 6 89
Culpeper 11,445 281 141 -77 -52

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, March 11)

  • Northern Virginia: 1,996 new cases (down from 2,192 prior week); 32 new deaths (down from 57 prior week)
  • Statewide: 7,421 new cases (down from 9,267 prior week); 257 new deaths (down from 419 prior week)
  • Statewide Testing: 84,666 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 92,045 prior week and fewest since week ending July 30, 2021)     

Overall Totals

  • Northern Virginia: 421,197 cases, 3,143 deaths 
  • Statewide: 1,653,212 cases, 19,212 deaths
  • Statewide Testing: 12.93 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.71 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  
  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 162 (including 22 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun, three in Alexandria and one in Arlington). Seven new cases were reported statewide this week, including three in Fairfax.

Vaccine Data

  • Current daily average of doses administered: 4,929
  • Percent of Virginia population with at least one dose: 81.1%
  • Percent of Virginia population fully vaccinated: 72.2%

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, March 11):

  • Hospitalizations: 507 (down from 768 on March 4)
  • Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022
  • Patients in ICU: 115 (down from 154 on March 4)
  • Patients Discharged: 105,439 (691 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard

 

 

 

