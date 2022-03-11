The spread of COVID-19 appears to be under control in all Northern Virginia localities, based on the percentage of positive test results, as the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to fall both here and statewide.

Experts generally believe that if diagnostic test positivity rates are less than 5%, the virus' spread is contained. All Northern Virginia health districts have fallen below that level this week, with Arlington and Fairfax the lowest at 3.2%. The state rate also fell to 4.7%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Rates were well above 30% in most jurisdictions during the height of the Omicron surge in early January.

And although the pace of improvement appeared to slow a bit this week, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia fell another 9% this week to 285.1 as of Friday. On Wednesday, the rate hit a low of 260.1, it's lowest level since Aug. 1. The average is 15.5% below its level on March 11, 2021, and down over 95% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak.

Statewide, the seven-day average fell another 20% this week to 1,060.1 per day as of Friday. On Wednesday, it hit a low of 1,033, also the lowest level since Aug. 1. The state average is now 19.5% below the average on the same date last year and down 94.4% from the Omicron peak.

The Omicron variant remains the dominant variant in the state, and no cases of the new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron have been officially reported by the state health department.

Meanwhile, data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 507 patients as of Friday, the lowest level since Aug. 1. Hospitalizations are down 87% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are 55.1% below the level on this date in 2021.

The state reported 257 new COVID-related deaths this week, the fewest since the week ending Jan. 21, when Omicron deaths were just starting to be reported.

Of this week's deaths, 32 were in Northern Virginia: 19 were in Fairfax County, six in Prince William County, four in Loudoun County, two in Arlington County and one in Alexandria.

Two new outbreaks with at least five cases each were reported across the region this week:

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional School in Prince William County, 13 cases, reported to the health department Feb. 25.

Goodwin House, an assisted-living facility in Alexandria, five cases, reported March 3.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, March 11)

Northern Virginia: 1,996 new cases (down from 2,192 prior week); 32 new deaths (down from 57 prior week)

Statewide: 7,421 new cases (down from 9,267 prior week); 257 new deaths (down from 419 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 84,666 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 92,045 prior week and fewest since week ending July 30, 2021)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 421,197 cases, 3,143 deaths

Statewide: 1,653,212 cases, 19,212 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.93 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.71 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 162 (including 22 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun, three in Alexandria and one in Arlington). Seven new cases were reported statewide this week, including three in Fairfax.

Vaccine Data

Current daily average of doses administered: 4,929

Percent of Virginia population with at least one dose: 81.1%

Percent of Virginia population fully vaccinated: 72.2%

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, March 11):

Hospitalizations: 507 (down from 768 on March 4)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 115 (down from 154 on March 4)

Patients Discharged: 105,439 (691 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.