Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased slightly from Friday's record high and the number of test results reported increased, according to state reports on the virus Saturday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 854 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 23,196. However, more than 7,700 test results were reported, and only 10.5% of those were positive. A decline in the positivity rate is one factor Gov. Ralph Northam is monitoring as the state moves toward easing some business restrictions on May 15.

Another factor is the number of hospitalizations and hospital capacity. Hospitalizations for the virus dropped from Friday's record high of 1,625 to 1,593 in Saturday's update from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Northam announced Friday details about the state's first phase of reopening, but he indicated he may consider delaying the first phase in Northern Virginia.

The state health department's case numbers are updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 22,086 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,110 have been identified as probable cases.

Only 15 additional deaths were reported Saturday, the fewest since April 27. The state has reported a total of 827 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 418, have been in Northern Virginia, and more than a quarter, 230, have been in Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality. Nine new deaths in Northern Virginia were reported Saturday.

Northern Virginia also accounts for more than half the total number of cases, with 13,128, an increase of 525 from Friday. Data by Zip Code is also now available.

A total of 150,952 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began, with 136,039 individual people tested. (Some people have been tested more than once).

The hospital association said there are 1,092 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 1,075 the previous day, and another 501 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 549.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 367 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 198 are on ventilators.

The association said 3,124 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,300 additional patients.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 275,300 deaths, including 77,201 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.95 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 1.29 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that nearly 199,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.33 million have recovered worldwide.