With over 11,000 test results reported Wednesday, Virginia reported only 666 new cases of coronavirus, with 355 of those in Northern Virginia, both positive signs as the state continues to ease restrictions designed to stem the spread of the disease.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that all of Virginia except Northern Virginia and Richmond can move into Phase Two of reopenings on Friday, June 5. Northern Virginia and Richmond just moved into Phase One last Friday, May 29.
Northern Virginia still has 55.1% of the total number of cases in the state. But the region's seven-day average of new cases has declined to its lowest level since early May.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 46,905. Northern Virginia accounts for 25,858 cases.
The state reported 21 new deaths Wednesday, including 16 in Northern Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,428. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 770.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide, 11,308 diagnostic test results were reported Wednesday, and average positivity rates, a key metric for business reopenings, continued to drop.
Seven-day test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|10.2
|Down
|Arlington
|23
|9.6
|Stable
|Fairfax
|26.5
|15.8
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|13.6
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|17.9
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|13.1
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|11
|Down
Data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,016
|197
|46
|Arlington
|2,142
|379
|120
|Fairfax
|11,596
|1,377
|396
|Fairfax City
|67
|8
|6
|Falls Church
|55
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|2,659
|171
|67
|Manassas
|1,154
|74
|12
|Manassas Park
|332
|33
|6
|Prince William
|5,837
|501
|109
|Totals
|25,858
|2751
|770
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|172
|22
|0
|Spotsylvania
|590
|42
|7
|Stafford
|738
|76
|5
|Fauquier
|329
|23
|6
|Totals
|1829
|163
|18
Shopping, outdoor dining return to Northern Virginia
After more than 10 weeks of shelter-at-home, many Prince William County residents took advantage of Gov. Ralph Northam’s easing of restrictions into Phase One for Northern Virginia on May 29. Retail stores were able to open to 50% capacity, and restaurants began offering limited outdoor dining, with at least 6 feet of space between tables.
In Old Town Manassas, Missy Duffy at Calico Jacks said this was long awaited.
“What has saved us is our online sales and curbside pickup. We have lots of loyal customers,” she said. “Sales are definitely down, but we have to pay our rent and utilities just like everyone else. I’m optimistic. People in Manassas take care of each other, and all the shop owners know each other, and all our customers are our neighbors, so people really take care of each other.”
In Occoquan, Sherri Brown drove down from Annandale on Saturday to enjoy the riverside community.
“It’s such a perfect day, and I wanted to support the merchants here in Occoquan and catch up on my shopping.”
