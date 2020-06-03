With over 11,000 test results reported Wednesday, Virginia reported only 666 new cases of coronavirus, with 355 of those in Northern Virginia, both positive signs as the state continues to ease restrictions designed to stem the spread of the disease.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that all of Virginia except Northern Virginia and Richmond can move into Phase Two of reopenings on Friday, June 5. Northern Virginia and Richmond just moved into Phase One last Friday, May 29.

Northern Virginia still has 55.1% of the total number of cases in the state. But the region's seven-day average of new cases has declined to its lowest level since early May.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 46,905. Northern Virginia accounts for 25,858 cases.

The state reported 21 new deaths Wednesday, including 16 in Northern Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,428. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 770.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide, 11,308 diagnostic test results were reported Wednesday, and average positivity rates, a key metric for business reopenings, continued to drop.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 355 new cases, 16 new deaths

Statewide: 666 new cases, 21 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,308 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 25,858 cases, 770 deaths

Statewide: 46,905 cases, 1,428 deaths

Statewide Testing: 340,197 diagnostic tests (381,539 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,311 (down from 1,362 the previous day and lowest since April 20)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 313 (down from 336 the previous day and lowest since association began reporting data in early April)

Patients Discharged: 6,165 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,676 (down from 1,751 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 11

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 12

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 106,181 deaths, 1.83 million cases, 463,000 recovered

World: 380,773 deaths, 6.4 million cases, 2.74 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University