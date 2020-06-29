New cases of coronavirus dropped again in Northern Virginia in Monday's report to 108, the second lowest daily increase since early April, as only 453 new cases were reported statewide.

Hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19 hit another low Monday morning, at 796, down from 818 a day earlier and less than half the peak of 1,625 reached on May 8.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 51% of the state's total of 62,189 cases, the Virginia Department of Health reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department reported eight new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, with six of those in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,740 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 929, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 478.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 108 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 453 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 8,042 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 31,739 cases, 929 deaths

Statewide: 62,189 cases, 1,740 deaths

Statewide Testing: 633,705 diagnostic tests (702,110 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 796 (down from 818 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 225 (down from 235)

Patients Discharged: 8,023 total

Nursing Home Patients: 653 confirmed positive cases (down from 655 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 125,803 deaths, 2.55 million cases, 685,164 recovered

World: 502,387 deaths, 10.17 million cases, 5.16 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University