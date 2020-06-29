Mask sign 4.jpeg

New cases of coronavirus dropped again in Northern Virginia in Monday's report to 108, the second lowest daily increase since early April, as only 453 new cases were reported statewide.

Hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19 hit another low Monday morning, at 796, down from 818 a day earlier and less than half the peak of 1,625 reached on May 8.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 51% of the state's total of 62,189 cases, the Virginia Department of Health reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks. 

The health department reported eight new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, with six of those in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,740 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 929, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 478.   

Northern Virginia COVID-19 data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, June 29, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,317 238 57
Arlington 2,466 418 132
Fairfax 13,840 1,609 478
Fairfax City 70 7 7
Falls Church 56 11 8
Loudoun 3,968 271 87
Manassas 1,385 96 16
Manassas Park 427 44 5
Prince William 7,210 653 139
Totals 31,739 3,347 929
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 247 24 0
Spotsylvania 985 73 29
Stafford 985 91 5
Fauquier 417 26 6
Totals 2,634 214 40

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 108 new cases, 6 new deaths

  • Statewide: 453 new cases, 8 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 8,042 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 31,739 cases, 929 deaths

  • Statewide: 62,189 cases, 1,740 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 633,705 diagnostic tests (702,110 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 796 (down from 818 and lowest since at least April 6)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 225 (down from 235)

  • Patients Discharged: 8,023 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 653 confirmed positive cases (down from 655 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 125,803 deaths, 2.55 million cases, 685,164 recovered

  • World: 502,387 deaths, 10.17 million cases, 5.16 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

