The Biden administration announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available to all Americans starting Sept. 20, but those with compromised immune systems can get those doses now in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.
The Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be offered to those older than 12 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to:
- Active treatment for a solid tumor and cancers of the blood.
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking medications to suppress the immune system.
- Receipt of stem cell transplant within the last two years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend that people with a compromised immune system who have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine start a new vaccination series with Pfizer or Moderna.
According to the CDC, there is not enough information to recommend an additional vaccine dose for people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Studies are currently underway to evaluate the protection provided by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people with weakened immune systems. Recommendations for these people will be coming soon, the organization said.
In Fairfax County, several vaccine clinics will offer the booster shots to walk-ins, but the health department recommends individuals sign up for an appointment by visiting www.vaccines.gov or visit the department’s website.
In Prince William County, third doses will be offered to those with compromised immune systems who have previously received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Click here for a list of upcoming vaccine clinics.
Arlington and Loudoun, too, are offering the third doses at vaccine clinics and by appointment. Click here to find a location or make an appointment.
