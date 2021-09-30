Prince William County health officials will reopen a mass vaccination clinic at the old Gander Mountain Store in Woodbridge next week to provide free COVID-19 booster shots.
The community vaccination clinic will open Thursday, Oct.7 at 14011 Worth Ave., near Potomac Mills mall. Virginians who are eligible are invited to make an appointment for a free booster vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic, previously used as a mass vaccination site in the spring, will have appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Earlier this month, Prince William County revived building leases at the Gander Mountain store and Manassas Mall to run the clinics ahead of the anticipated need for booster shots.
The county closed the vaccination clinic at the former Gander Mountain building in June after the lease expired. The clinic was open for about three months. The lease approved earlier this month with 14041 Worth Avenue Holdings LLC is for $25,000 a month on a month-to-month basis.
The lease at Manassas Mall with Manassas Real Estate Ventures LLC is for $4,000 a month. It runs through Aug. 31, 2022, and can be canceled on a 30-day notice. Health officials have not yet announced booster clinics for the mall.
Those who also need to receive their first or second dose, and those who are immunosuppressed and need a third dose may receive them at no cost at the Prince William Health District community vaccination site.
Those who have an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.
Bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine record with QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.
