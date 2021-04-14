Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is beginning to wane in some portions of Virginia, the state's vaccination coordinator said Wednesday.
All areas of the state will open eligibility for the vaccine to all residents starting Sunday, but as some do so, "we're seeing a big drop-off in demand," Dr. Danny Avula told members of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
For example, he said, some vaccine clinics in the Roanoke area and southwestern Virginia are having difficulty filling appointment slots. Avula said it's too soon to tell whether residents just aren't aware they are eligible for the vaccine yet, or whether other issues are at play.
But he assured the council members during a virtual meeting that lack of demand is not an issue in Northern Virginia.
"You guys continue to have high demand, and I expect even with the move into phase 2 that will be the case also," Avula said.
Avula noted that the Community Vaccination Clinic that opened in late March in the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge continues to administer 3,000 doses a day, and he said the state is working on plans for a similar clinic in Fairfax. Fairfax and Alexandria leaders also worked with Inova Health System to establish a clinic in Alexandria.
Northern Virginia leaders have pushed for more vaccine doses from the state, and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said the state has responded positively.
However, in response to a recommendation from the federal government, the state on Tuesday suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while possible side effects are investigated. Avula said the federal government is shipping 15,000 extra first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Virginia this week to at least partly make up for the lack of Johnson & Johnson doses.
About 4.9 million vaccine doses have been administered to Virginia residents, with 37.5% of the state's population having received at least one dose, and just over 22% fully vaccinated. Avula said that vaccinations among Blacks remain proportionally lower than among other ethnic or racial groups, however.
“So some more work to be done there," he added. He showed the council some examples of marketing materials aimed at Black communities and also said the state is contracting with seven vendors to provide mobile vaccination sites that can administer up to 250 doses a day.
“We’re really stepping up our communications game to meet targeted populations,” Avula added.
Avula cited a Kaiser Family Foundation survey that showed 62% of Americans either had received a vaccine or wanted to receive one, a number that has increased over time. However, he noted he was not sure how the Johnson & Johnson news would affect demand.
He said he believes that even with the Johnson & Johnson issues, all Virginians who want a vaccine should be able to receive at least a first dose by the end of May and that at least 75% of all adults in the state should be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer.
