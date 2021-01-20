With its low-income, older adult residents worried about long waits in the cold to get a COVID-19 vaccine, senior housing nonprofit Lake Ridge Fellowship House this week started bringing the vaccine to each resident’s door via a mobile health collaboration with local CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
The first vaccines under this initiative -- many weeks in the making by Fellowship Square, local health departments and local pharmacies -- were administered Jan.18 at Lake Anne Fellowship House in Reston and Jan. 19 at Lake Ridge Fellowship House in Tackett's Mill. The mobile vaccine teams will visit Hunters Woods Fellowship House in Reston later this month and will return to all Fellowship Houses over the weeks ahead for follow-up doses.
"I'm grateful that Fellowship Square was able to bring COVID-19 vaccines to our building,” said Sara Burris, 75, of Lake Ridge Fellowship House. “Everyone has been very helpful in making me feel safe during the entire process.”
Fellowship Square communities have minimized outbreaks and exposures with proactive safety, social distancing and sanitation measures, the nonprofit said in a news release.
Fellowship Square has shared regular educational updates in the 9+ languages that are spoken across its communities; organized a “Check In and Chat” initiative where volunteers call residents to check-in on them as part of efforts to avoid social isolation; and, with the help of donations from local businesses and volunteers, delivered meals, groceries and fresh produce directly to residents’ front doors.
“Fellowship Square has always served not only as a provider of much-needed affordable housing for seniors, but as a resource for the community. We’ve put strict safety precautions in place to protect the health of our residents and closing the communal spaces and preventing social gatherings has been tough on residents and staff alike," said Christy Zeitz, CEO of Fellowship Square. "While we will continue to keep safety precautions in place, we now at least can offer our residents the additional level of health, safety and security that being vaccinated against COVID-19 brings. There is a lot of excitement among our residents and staff – they have been looking forward to this day for many months,” said Christy Zeitz, CEO of Fellowship Square."
Fellowship Square is a nonprofit organization that provides secure and affordable housing and an array of supportive services for a diverse population of low-income seniors. Across its three communities specifically for seniors in Northern Virginia, Fellowship Square provides housing to 700+ older adults who live on extremely limited fixed incomes.
With an average resident age of 78, Fellowship Square residents are in the high-risk category for COVID. Most residents live on Social Security or Supplemental Security Income alone, with an average annual income of $10,000/year and a tenuous safety net.
