Virginia recorded nearly as many COVID-19 cases in 2022 as it did in the first two years of the pandemic combined, and another winter surge appears to be underway, although not as widespread as those of the past two winters.
The Centers for Disease Control has moved four Northern Virginia localities from the low to the medium level of transmission for the virus: Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the city of Alexandria. Prince William and Fauquier counties remain in the low level of transmission, as of Thursday. The levels are based on case and hospitalization rates. In areas with medium levels of transmission, the CDC recommends that high-risk individuals wear masks.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health this week announced that as the country enters the third year of the pandemic it will end daily updates to its primary COVID-19 online dashboards and will begin updating them weekly to align with the CDC's reporting frequency. It is also ending reporting of testing and percent positivity data because so many tests are conducted at home and never reported to the state.
As of Thursday, a total of over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases had been reported to the health department since the pandemic began in March 2020. That represents over 25% of Virginia's population, but actual case numbers are likely much higher due to in-home test results that are not reported. Of the 2.2 million, 1.083 million have been reported in 2022, nearly as many as were reported in 2020 and 2021 combined, although the bulk of this year's cases were reported in the first three months of the year, during the Omicron surge.
Virginia's seven-day average of new cases has been rising since just before Thanksgiving and was 2,055.3 as of Thursday. That has more than doubled in the past month, but is less than a third of the average on the same date in 2021, 7,613, and also well below the average on this date in 2020, 3,688.
The story is similar in Northern Virginia, which had a seven-day average of 547 cases per day as of Wednesday, compared with 2,957 on the same date in 2021 and 964 on the same date in 2020.
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have also increased over the past six weeks, both statewide and in Northern Virginia, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Statewide, 961 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, the most since Feb. 23, and 256 of those were in Northern Virginia, the most since Feb. 12. A year ago, though, over 2,100 patients were hospitalized statewide and 374 in Northern Virginia.
In its most recent weekly update, Dec. 23, the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia noted that 25 of the state's 35 health districts were experiencing surges of COVID-19 and another seven were in growth trajectories.
"Models suggest that a surge is likely," the institute wrote. "Combined with flu and RSV this will severely tax the hospital system."
Through Thursday, a total of 22,676 deaths had been reported statewide due to COVID-19, with 7,089 of those being reported in 2022. The worst year for deaths so far in Virginia was 2021, when over 10,500 were reported.
The state has been averaging between seven and 10 deaths a day in recent weeks, while Northern Virginia is averaging one death or fewer per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.