COVID claims life of well-known figure in Georgetown South

René Martínez Luna was probably the most familiar face in Georgetown South. If you didn’t see him driving from one job to another in his red truck, you probably saw him at the Manassas neighborhood’s community center helping with food distribution, keys clanging from his belt buckle. He might have even been at your door, ready to help with some repairs.
Luna, the long time head of maintenance for the Georgetown South Community Council and husband of the homeowners association’s director, Meg Carroll, died last week of COVID-19 at age 54 in his home country of Mexico.
On Saturday, the family will host one more fundraiser in Luna’s memory at the Georgetown South Pavilion. Tamales, pupusas and other Latin American fare will be on offer. After that, Carroll says, Luna’s children should be able to fully repay the roughly $60,000 cost of his treatment at a private hospital in Mexico and funeral.
Carroll met Luna not long after he began working for the association in 2009. Battling cancer at the time, Carroll wasn’t sure she had long to live. They both had children, and she was immediately struck by the way he talked about his five kids: Jésus, Eduardo, Maria, Luis and Alma. Not long after he came to the United States in 2002 in search of economic opportunity, he sent for them in Mexico, unable to continue without them.
Now, all five have roots in the Manassas area. Two of his adult children and four of his 13 grandchildren lived with him in Manassas until he died. Carroll said Luna bought a house specifically so his children would always have a place to come home and to live if necessary.
“People will find out that René was really the heart of this neighborhood,” she added.
After dating about 10 years, the two were married in 2019. The location was never in doubt: Meg and René tied the knot at the community center.
Luna constantly wanted to do more for the community that had become his home, Carroll said, urging her to demand more of his maintenance staff. Carroll eventually stepped into the top position at the homeowners association, being called by some the neighborhood’s “Mother-in-Chief.”
Passion for their shared community, obviously, was not in short supply between the two of them. After all, it was the heavily Hispanic Georgetown South where Luna – an immigrant who couldn’t speak the language and was without his family – had found a new home.
For decades, Carroll said, a contingent of immigrants from Luna’s small hometown has lived in the neighborhood. Luna provided support to new immigrants and families in the community: “los hermanos de la frontera,” or “brothers of the border,” as they’re known.
Eventually, Luna learned to speak English, but Carroll (who speaks fluent Spanish) said he never spoke it with her; he was too embarrassed.
“Here’s the deal: We were partners in terms of being married, but that’s not the big deal,” Carroll says. “We were partners in Georgetown South. He had ideas and he wanted to see them realized here. He would say, ‘Meg, we need to make sure that we fix up people’s houses, get these houses looking better so that the image that we present to the public is a better one.’”
Years ago, an immigration issue kept Luna from traveling to Mexico to see his mother before she died. Now, green card in hand after 17 years and fearing it might be his last opportunity to see his father and other family back home, he travelled back to Amatitlán de Azueta on Christmas Day.
Carroll said he isolated and tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival, then went to see his family. Back in Manassas, he liked to talk about going to the beach, eating shrimp and drinking beer. So he traveled across the country to Cancun.
“I said, ‘Rene, please don’t do that.’ And he said, ‘No, this is my last chance,’” Carroll said.
It’s unclear exactly where and how Luna contracted coronavirus; cases in Puebla, his home state, surged in January. But about a week after traveling to Cancun, Luna was hospitalized.
Unable to see their father in Mexico, Luna’s children waited for updates back in Virginia. By the end of January, doctors were saying they had some difficult decisions to make, but his oldest, 30-year-old Jésus, decided to keep his father on a ventilator as hospital bills piled up. On Jan. 26, Luna died.
“He was like a brother, and I know the community will miss him a lot,” a friend, José Fernando Floreso, told Telemundo Washington DC in Spanish.
Jésus is expecting another child this month, which would have made 14 grandchildren for Luna.
“The way I look at it, I’m assuming that the two are going to pass in transit, because one’s coming from heaven and one’s arriving there,” said Carroll, tearing up. “So the way I told [Jésus] is that, ‘Your dad already met him.’”
At the start of this week, snowfall in the neighborhood was an early reminder of the loss the community will feel in both an emotional sense and a very practical one. Luna was integral in building many of the neighborhood’s sidewalks, installed over time through various neighborhood grants. Since then, he was the one to turn to when they needed to be cleared.
“Right now we’re running out of salt, because that was René’s job,” Carroll said. “And to be honest, we’re scrambling.”
