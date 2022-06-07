The Fairfax County Health Department has confirmed rabies in a coyote that bit three parkgoers, two dogs and a police officer this weekend in Springfield.

Health officials need to speak to anyone who came in contact with the coyote in the North Springfield and Lake Accotink areas in the 7900 block of Carrleigh Parkway.

If you, someone you know, or a pet touched or was bitten or scratched by the animal between Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, you are urged to call the Fairfax County Health Department Rabies Program at 703-246-2433, TTY 711.

The coyote was shot and killed Sunday when it snuck up on and bit a police officer during a search for the animal on Carrleigh Parkway, Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital said. The coyote bit three adults and two dogs the day before at Lake Accotink Park. All are expected to fully recover.

On Sunday morning, the coyote was seen in a neighborhood off Carrleigh Parkway biting tires, which is "indictive of rabid behavior," Spital said.

The bitten officer was taken to the hospital and is also expected to make a full recovery.

Rabies was strongly suspected and was laboratory-confirmed on Monday afternoon, the health department said.

During the time it was sick, the coyote may have had contact with other people or pets, the health department said.

Rabies is a serious disease caused by a virus that can infect wildlife, particularly foxes, racoons, skunks and bats, and domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, the health department said.

The rabies virus is found in the saliva, brain and spinal tissue of an infected animal. People get rabies when they are bitten or scratched by an animal that is sick with the disease. The virus can also be passed along when an infected animal's saliva or central nervous tissue enters an open wound, mouth, nose or eyes of another mammal. To date, 16 animals have been diagnosed with rabies in Fairfax County in 2022.

Animals with rabies may act normally during the early stages of the disease, making it difficult to know if the animal is infected. As the disease progresses, animals often show changes in behavior. For example, wild animals may act very docile and domestic animals may become aggressive, the health department said.

Rabid animals may stagger, drool, or become paralyzed. "Protect yourself and your family from rabies: stay away from wild animals and be sure pets are vaccinated against rabies every year. Remember, if the animal is not your own, leave it alone!" health officials said in a news release.

Here are other important steps to protect yourself and your pets from rabies:

Do not allow your pets to roam unattended.

Do not adopt or feed wild or stray animals.

Seal openings in your house so that wildlife cannot enter.

Report animal bites, animals that are acting strangely (including domestic animals), or altercations between wild and domestic animals to Fairfax County’s Animal Protection Police at 703-691-2131

If bitten or scratched by an animal that might have rabies, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention right away.

When vaccinations are provided in time and appropriately, rabies treatment is 100 percent effective in preventing the disease. But if not treated, rabies is 100 percent fatal.