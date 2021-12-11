Crews on Quantico Marine Corps base battled brush fires off Route 610 in North Stafford through the day Friday.
Smoke was reported in Stafford and as far away as Manassas.
The fires, which were in the areas of Ranges 5-7 on base, were contained by Friday evening.
A weather front may cause smoke to hang in low areas, the base said, and proactive fire measures were initiated in preparation for today's forecast for gusty winds.
Rain expected to move in later in the day will help dampen flames and decrease smoke conditions, the base said.
