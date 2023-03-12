UPDATE - building fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. Crews still working to extinguish fire. Operation is in defensive mode due to instability of building - all firefighters outside of building to extinguish the fire. No reported injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/CXNzrav1x8— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 12, 2023
Crews battle two-alarm shopping center fire in Annandale
No one was injured in a two-alarm fire Saturday morning at a shopping center in Annandale.
Fire crews arrived in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike before 7:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke showing from the roof, Fairfax County fire and rescue said on Twitter.
A second alarm was called.
"Operation is in defensive mode due to instability of building - all firefighters outside of building to extinguish the fire," fire officials posted.
By 10:15 a.m., crews had the bulk of the flames under control, but a small, gas-fed fire was still burning early this afternoon.
"Access to gas line to shut down in road. Gas company working to access," the fire department posted.
Columbia Pike was shut down in both directions between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive as crews battle the blaze.
