fire columbia pike.jfif

A gas-fed fire damaged a shopping strip in Annanandale the morning of March 12, 2023.

 Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
No one was injured in a two-alarm fire Saturday morning at a shopping center in Annandale.
 
Fire crews arrived in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike before 7:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke showing from the roof, Fairfax County fire and rescue said on Twitter.
A second alarm was called.
"Operation is in defensive mode due to instability of building - all firefighters outside of building to extinguish the fire," fire officials posted.
 
By 10:15 a.m., crews had the bulk of the flames under control, but a small, gas-fed fire was still burning early this afternoon.
 
"Access to gas line to shut down in road. Gas company working to access," the fire department posted.
 
Columbia Pike was shut down in both directions between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive as crews battle the blaze.
 
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
 
 

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.