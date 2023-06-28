Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken will open its second Virginia location in Stafford this fall.
Restaurant Management Group-Mid Atlantic (RMG-MA) will build on the success of its first location in Woodbridge and expand to Embrey Mill Town Center at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Drive.
“It doesn’t get more flavorful and unique than Crimson Coward,” said Nabil Asad, managing partner of RMG-MA and store owner, in a news release. “When my partner, John Filipiak, and I got involved in this concept originally out of Los Angeles, we knew it would be a success on the east coast and our local community has truly embraced us."
Every Crimson Coward joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and sides. The chicken is breaded and finished with the heat level of the diner’s choice: country (no heat), mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burn Baby Burn.
The Stafford and Woodbridge locations are the first of 25 locations Crimson Coward will open 25 total locations in Virginia by 2027.
