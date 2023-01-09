Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today.
The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Crimson Coward launched in California in 2019 with the "Crimson Rub," a blend of more than 16 primary and 32 secondary spices. The chain grew to four locations in the Los Angeles area and one in Texas. The company has plans for 200 more franchise locations across the country by 2027, 25 of them in the D.C. area.
The eatery offers up classic Nashville hot chicken, fries, mac and cheese, potato salad, coleslaw and fried pickles.
The chicken is available at five heat levels: no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burn Baby Burn.
See CrimsonCoward.com for more information.
