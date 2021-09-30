Prince William County had been relatively free of the debates around critical race theory that have exploded in other Northern Virginia localities, but the topic is quickly creeping into local government meetings.
The battle lines are being drawn before the School Board and the Racial and Social Justice Commission, which discussed the theory during its meeting Sept. 23.
Critical race theory is an overarching term applying to graduate-level law studies focusing on how issues of race are interwoven into U.S. history through government and private policies. One example is redlining, in which banks refused to give mortgages to Blacks or imposed harsh terms.
Richard Rothstein, a senior fellow of the Thurgood Marshall Institute, wrote in his book “The Color of Law” that many Black World War II veterans didn’t get government-guaranteed mortgages after their military services and were unable to build generational wealth. “With less inherited wealth, African Americans today are generally less able than their white peers to afford to attend good colleges,” he wrote.
The theory has become a battle cry among conservative groups, who say it is being taught in all levels of schooling and assigns the blame of past racist actions to current children.
Local and state school officials in Virginia have said the theory is not being taught and that people are conflating equity initiatives and culturally-responsive teaching with critical race theory.
During the Racial and Social Justice Commission meeting last week, School Board member Loree Williams said critical race theory and equity initiatives might share some of the same language and phrases, but that doesn’t mean they are interchangeable.
“You would not call physics math,” she said. “There’s a ton of math in physics, but physics is still science.”
No one spoke during public comment about critical race theory at the meeting, but 18 people addressed the theory and equity during the commission’s August meeting, with seven opposing it and 11 supporting equity initiatives.
During that August meeting, Chair Shantell Rock told the crowd that the commission’s mission does not deal with critical race theory.
The commission, created by the Board of County Supervisors in October 2020, is tasked with delivering a report that examines “the state of racial and social justice for people of color” in the county and making recommendations to the county government. Its initial focus is on policing, the provision of government services and public education.
Former Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles, said at the August meeting that it’s important for children to learn issues of race.
“You cannot talk about education in this country, you cannot talk about how to make our community better through education unless you’re willing to talk about race,” he said. “We cannot talk about the things that are important to us, that we all say are important to us, unless we’re willing to talk about the injustices that have come about because we are different from one another.”
The topic was brought up at last week’s meeting by Charles Haddow, representing the Coles District on the commission, who was absent from the August meeting.
Haddow said he was alarmed after a recent Virginia Department of Education training video circulated that showed a professor giving her opinion of how teachers should discuss the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The professor said the perpetrators should be referred to as extremists, rather than terrorists. She noted that the suggestion was her opinion and not a mandate from the state.
Haddow said the video was “widely distributed,” but Williams said it was posted on the state’s website and no teachers were forced to watch it.
“I don’t know how widely viewed that was by Prince William County teachers, and it is not something that is mandated in Prince William County schools,” Williams said.
Haddow said it’s within the commission’s purview to review critical race theory.
“I don’t know the answer to whether critical race theory or remnants of it are being taught in the public school system,” Haddow said. “I think it’s an open question as to whether we’re teaching critical race theory in our schools. … We ought to do what we can to identify where it is inappropriately being taught.”
Williams reiterated that critical race theory is not being taught in the schools. She said it’s important for teachers to be trained in different cultures because, although Prince William’s population is majority-minority, a majority of teachers are white.
“We keep having this discussion on critical race theory which is a false narrative,” Williams said. “Culturally-responsive teaching is not simply about race. It deals with disability. It deals with ethnicity. It deals with a multitude of issues.”
Haddow remained unconvinced. “The last person I’m going to go ask if you’re teaching critical race theory is a School Board member.”
Curtis Porter, chair of the Human Rights Commission, said the topic is outside of the Racial and Social Justice Commission’s parameters. “It does seem to be an issue with the schools and I’d direct that back to the School Board.”
The divisions between Haddow, who has been an outspoken member of the commission, and Williams were also on display. Haddow, who is white, also referred to a “racist comment” made to him by Williams, who is Black. He said that Williams told him during a committee meeting that he uses a “different type of English.”
Williams said she was referring to all the different dialects of English and terms used by young people that older people don’t understand and vice versa. “There are many versions of English. There is merit to that. It is not necessarily racist. It is just a fact.”
Haddow’s only response was “I think it was offensive, and it remains offensive to me.”
The commission took no action after the discussion.
