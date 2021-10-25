Warm, fresh-baked cookies at the store counter or delivered to your door? Even late at night? It’s happening now in Bristow.
On Tuesday, Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its Bristow location at 9942 Sowder Village Square with a ribbon cutting event from 4-5 p.m. The bakery opened earlier this month.
Crumbl, started by two Utah cousins in 2017, quickly took off after the duo set out to create the perfect chocolate chip.
The first cookie shop opened in Logan, Utah and today has expanded to more than 264 locations in 36 states, including several in Northern Virginia. The company opened its first East Coast store in 2019 on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
The cookies are made from scratch in the store, then delivered or sold over the counter. Crumbl has 60 different flavors, with four recipes rotating each week. Chocolate chip and frosted sugar cookies are always on the menu.
Click here to learn more about Crumbl Cookies Bristow.
