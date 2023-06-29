An indictment unsealed Thursday charged Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and three other Virginia men with a conspiracy to exchange bribes for law enforcement badges and credentials, federal programs bribery and honest-services fraud, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office of Western District of Virginia.
According to the indictment, since at least April 2019, Jenkins, 51, accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions totaling at least $72,500 from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls, Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax, James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas, and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.
In return, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and ID cards.
Jenkins told or caused others to tell the bribe payors that those law enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit. In addition, Jenkins assisted Rahim in gaining approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court that falsely stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County, the release continued.
Jenkins is charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and eight counts of federal programs bribery.
The defendants are scheduled to make their initial court appearances today in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
“Scott Jenkins not only violated federal law but also violated the faith and trust placed in him by the citizens of Culpeper County by accepting cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the release. “Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain.”
"As law enforcement officers, we are sworn to protect and serve our communities. We do that by upholding the law ... equally, and not abusing the powers that are entrusted to us,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division Stanley M. Meador said. “With today's announcement, FBI Richmond re-enforces our commitment -- to the community -- of ensuring abuses of public trust will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”
Rahim is charged with one count of conspiracy, three counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and three counts of federal programs bribery. Gumbinner is charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of honest-services wire fraud and two counts of federal programs bribery. Metcalf is charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of honest-services wire fraud and two counts of federal programs bribery.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy count, up to 20 years in prison on each of the honest-services mail and wire fraud counts and up to 10 years in prison on each of the federal programs bribery counts.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence for all four defendants after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The FBI’s Richmond Field Office, Charlottesville Resident Agency is investigating the case. Trial Attorney Celia Choy of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Heather Carlton and Melanie Smith of the Western District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.
Jenkins came under fire in April when the FBI seized thousands of dollars in forfeiture funds in January from a reelection committee for Jenkins.
According to a document published on April 5 on forfeiture.gov, "$10,000.00 from Bank Account No. XXXXX8133 in the name of Scott Howard Jenkins for Sheriff at Blue Ridge Bank, Culpeper, VA, by the FBI on January 31, 2023 for forfeiture pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 981(a)(1)(C).”
The statute 18 U.S.C. 981(a)(1)(C) states: Property subject to forfeiture which originates or contains proceeds traceable to a violation of 34 relevant sections, including bank fraud (1344), concealment of assets from conservator, receiver or liquidating agent (1032), fraud and related activity in connection with computers (1030) or any offense constituting “specified unlawful activity” (as defined in section 1956(c)(7)), or a conspiracy to commit such offense.
According to Cornell Law School's website, Section 18 U.S. Code § 1956 is entitled, "Laundering of monetary instruments."
Neither U.S. Department of Justice Spokesman Joshua Stueve nor FBI Public Affairs Specialist Dennette Rybiski would confirm or deny the existence of any investigation and declined to provide any comments.
When checking the committee's available balance with the Virginia State Board of Elections campaign finance reports, its most recent reporting period -- July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 -- shows contributions received totaling $11,500. Following two expenditures, the ending balance totals $10,649.50.
NBC Washington reported on April 11 that sources with knowledge of the investigation told its investigative team, "a number of Culpeper County employees have been subpoenaed to testify to a federal grand jury." The station said it was unclear whether the two were related.
The station also reported in March that newly uncovered court documents revealed a federal wiretap of a phone linked to Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins. It was unclear whether the three incidents were connected.
On June 22, Culpeper County General Registrar and Elections confirmed Jenkins registered for reelection. He is expected to face Joseph Watson and Timothy Chilton at the ballot box.
