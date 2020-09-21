What began as a verbal confrontation on Saturday night ended with the murder of Torri Robinson, 56, according to a Culpeper Police Department news release.
Leroy Chandler, 66, was charged on felony counts of first-degree murder and malicious wounding.
On Saturday, the release states that officers found two people with gunshot injuries upon responding to the 1100 block of Vantage Place. Robinson, of Culpeper, was declared dead on the scene while an unnamed 59-year-old male was transported to the Novant Health UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The release states that a search warrant was executed at Chandler’s residence, resulting in the recovery of the involved firearm and additional evidence.
The release states that an investigation revealed that “Chandler and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument that escalated.”
“The male victim and Robinson tried to intervene and defuse the situation but it instead resulted in a fatal shooting,” the release states.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins notes in the release that the incident could have been avoided and is a “horrible example” of what happens when firearms and alcohol are mixed.
In the release, Jenkins offered “condolences and prayers” to Robinson’s family and wishes for the other victim's full recovery.
Chandler is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.
Jenkins thanked the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in the investigation. He added thanks to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Culpeper County Crime Victim Witness Program for their assistance and services.
The release states that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact Det. Curtis Pittman at 540-727-3430, ext. 5508 or at tips@culpeperva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.
(3) comments
Murdering Biden supporter.
Pay mind to the sickness of relating criminals to completely unrelated topics that they have no evidence to support.
no*
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.