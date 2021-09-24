A 65-year-old Culpeper woman died Friday following a crash in Nokesville that left two others injured.
The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. in the 13700 block of Nokesville Road when the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling west crossed the center line, said Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson.
The Elantra sideswiped a 2015 Honda Pilot traveling the opposite direction, then collided with a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
The Elantra's driver, identified as Ann Louise Adams, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt, Dickinson said.
The Suzuki's driver and passenger, a 72-year-old Manassas man and a 15-year-old Manassas boy, were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Pilot, a 75-year-old Manassas man, was not injured.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash and speed is unknown at this time, Dickinson said.
The crash remains under investigation.
