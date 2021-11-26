Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized a $56,000 shipment of glass bongs at Dulles International Airport.
The shipment of 3,738 bongs initially arrived from China on Oct. 3 manifested as “gravity pipes,” Customs and Border Patrol said in a news release. Officers detained the shipment and submitted documentation and photos to CBP’s international trade experts at the agency’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Centers of Excellence and Expertise.
On Nov. 17, CBP import specialists there reported back to officers that the shipment appraised at $56,033 and confirmed that the glass bongs violated U.S. laws on the importation of drug paraphernalia. Officers completed the seizure on Monday.
The glass bongs were destined to an address in Los Angeles County, California.
