U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men Friday on felony sex offenses at Washington Dulles International Airport.
Agents arrested Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria, as he attempted to board a flight to Panama, CBP said in a news release. Mitchell was wanted by the Prince George's County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office on felony second-degree rape charges.
Later, officers arrested Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador, the release said. Mercado Amaya was wanted by the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department for felony second-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. Mercado Amaya is also illegally present in the United States, according to the release.
Officers verified the identities of both men, confirmed that the warrants remained active, and turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers, CBP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.