CVS will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations next week at 28 pharmacies, including locations in Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Appointments for vaccines will become available as Feb. 9 as stores begin receiving vaccine shipments, the company said in a news release.
Supply for the limited rollout, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 26,000 total doses.
Participating CVS pharmacies are in communities throughout Virginia, including Bedford, Blacksburg, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stafford, and Virginia Beach. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments. CVS has not yet released exactly which pharmacies will be providing vaccines.
"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health, said in a news release. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic."
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20–25 million shots per month.
In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 870 long-term care facilities across Virginia.
As made clear by regularly updated data CVS Health makes publicly available, first doses at all facilities in the state that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations will be complete by mid-February with second doses well underway.
