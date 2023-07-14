Cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company Fortreum LLC will establish its headquarters in the Lansdowne area of Loudoun County, creating 53 jobs, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday.
Fortreum will invest $125,000 in the headquarters, to be located on Winmeade Drive in the Lansdowne Town Center at Route 7 and Belmont Ridge Road.
“Fortreum’s decision to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers tech companies advancing this sector in the 21st century,” Youngkin said in a news release. “The commonwealth is a national leader in cybersecurity, and Fortreum’s role in securing and protecting data contributes to the industry’s continued growth.”
Fortreum CEO James Leach said the company chose Loudoun because of its technology ecosystem and diverse cybersecurity workforce "as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state, county, and respective universities.”
Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, said the firm is already a valued and respected leader in the local cybersecurity community. “We are excited to see the continued growth that results from this jobs investment incentive and look forward to working with Fortreum’s stellar team to further build their success story.”
Fortreum specializes in comprehensive cybersecurity and cloud support services, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and technical validations. The company’s works with businesses operating in targeted industries across both public and private sectors.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun to secure the project and will support Fortreum’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities.
