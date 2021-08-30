After making landfall in Louisiana Sunday as one of the most powerful storms in U.S history, Hurricane Ida's remnants will likely be felt in the D.C. area midweek.
"It is becoming increasingly likely that our region will be affected," the National Weather Service Sterling office said in its Sunday night forecaster discussion. "There is an increasing flood/flash flood risk with a potentially prolonged period of heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night."
Forecasters say the storm's track will determine the extent and severity of flooding around the area as well as any severe thunderstorm and tornado threats.
There is also a threat for tidal flooding later in the week depending what direction the storm takes.
"The remnants' track and intensity is still a bit uncertain," the forecast discussion said.
Once Ida moves off, the region is in for "a couple of refreshing days" with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity. Overnight temperatures could dip into the 50s.
