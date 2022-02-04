The Washington area's first LEGO Discovery Center is coming to Springfield Town Center next year.
Real estate investment trust PREIT has executed an agreement with Merlin Entertainments to launch the 32,000 square foot indoor attraction accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property.
"Our LEGO themed attractions have been a huge success across the globe, providing an opportunity for adults and children to spend fun and quality time together in an awesome LEGO world. We look forward to revealing more special details over the coming months ahead of welcoming our first visitors in 2023," said Meike Lippert, Senior Divisional Director Midway Europe and Global New Openings, Merlin Entertainments.
Springfield Town Center retail and dining offerings include Macy's, DICK's Sporting Goods, Target, H&M, Sephora, Abercrombie kids, American Eagle, Maggiano's Little Italy, Yard House Restaurant, Regal Cinema, Dave & Buster's, Maggie McFly's and LA Fitness, among others.
"We are excited to welcome this next generation LEGO Discovery Center to Fairfax County, It is an institution for kids of all ages where they can explore their imagination," Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay said in a statement. "LEGO Discovery Center will draw families from across the region to family-friendly Springfield and will be an important contribution to the county."
