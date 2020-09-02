A committee tasked by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser with looking at the city's namesake buildings, parks and monuments for connections to racism and slavery has come up with some suggestions.
Among them is the recommendation that the federal government “remove, relocate, or contextualize” some iconic tourist attractions, including the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial.
Other recommendations including changing school and park names, from Woodrow Wilson High School to the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The report also questioned a total of 78 street names and 10 neighborhood names in the city.
More proof that Democrats are dominated by absolute idiots. DC should never be allowed to become a state. It's full of ignorant people lacking the most rudimentary critical thinking skills. They are more like Commie Russians and Chinese than Americans.
So what you are saying Soiled Pants is that Republicans are racist and bigots just like you. The only ignorant people are Trump supports who are commies and don't give a care that Russia has placed bounties on our military personnel, because Trump is scared of Putin. When has any sitting POTUS wrote "love letters" to a dictator in North Korea? Why do you support Trump? Because, he is a racist just like you Soiled Pants.
Democrats are tearing us apart. If you consider yourself a victim then you already lost.
