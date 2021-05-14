A 34-year-old man is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail after, police say, he followed a teenage boy into a bathroom at Springfield Town Center and sexually assaulted him.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at the mall off Franconia Road. The 17-year-old immediately called his mother after the attack and provided a description of the suspect. Officers on patrol inside the mall quickly located and detained the man, police said in a news release.
After an hours-long investigation, detectives charged Corey Venable, of Washington D.C., with forcible sodomy, abduction with the intent to defile and providing false information to law enforcement, the release said.
He was also served with an outstanding warrant from another agency. Venable is held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.
