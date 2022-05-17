A Washington, D.C., man has been arrested and charged with felony eluding, driving under the influence, hit and run and felony possession of burglary tools in connection with Warrenton car thefts.
At approximately 5:47 a.m. May 13, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy located three stolen vehicles at Mayhugh’s gas station on Lee Highway, according to a sheriff’s office news release issued Tuesday. The vehicles were reportedly stolen from Warrenton Country Chevrolet.
Two drivers fled the parking lot and traveled north on Lee Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.
After entering Prince William County, one of the vehicles struck another and turned into a local business parking lot. The driver of that car, Marcus Gray, 36, was taken into custody. He’s being held without bond on the aforementioned charges at the Fauquier County Detention Center.
The driver of the second vehicle escaped and remains at large.
The alleged driver of the third vehicle was located near the Mayhugh’s station after a short K-9 pursuit. That individual was taken into custody and turned over to the Warrenton Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. His identity was not immediately available.
The Warrenton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.
Tim True should be bending the truth right about now. Tell me how this man is Ultra MAGA?
Sit down and think about your actions, Marcus. Thank you to the Warrenton Police for capturing this Michael Irvin reject
