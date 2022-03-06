A 20-year-old Alabama woman was killed and a D.C. man has been arrested for DUI and manslaughter in a fiery Saturday night crash in Alexandria
The wreck occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 495 near Exit 174/Eisenhower Ave Connector. A disabled Honda CRV was stopped on the westbound shoulder when it was struck by a Buick Verano, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The impact of the crash caused the Honda CRV to catch fire. The CRV had flares lined up behind it and its hazards flashing when it was struck.
The driver of the Honda, Katherine A. Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Ala., was seated inside her vehicle when it was struck. She died at the scene.
The driver of the Buick, Devon L. Lesene, 31, of Washington, D.C., suffered minor injuries in the crash. State police arrested Lesene for DUI manslaughter, DUI, refusal to take a breath test, and for driving on the shoulder, Geller said.
He is being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center.
