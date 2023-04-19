A Washington, D.C. man has been convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a rapper at a Woodbridge recording studio.
Cinquan Louis Blakney, 43, entered an Alford plea Wednesday to a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 18, 2019 killing at DMV Studios on Old Bridge Road. In an Alford plea, a defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction but doesn't admit guilt.
Prosecutors said the victim, 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers of D.C., was shot nine times at close range after an argument over the production of a music track. Sellers, known in the D.C. rap scene as "Slim Tristan," died at the scene. Blakney was arrested two days later in Maryland.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James A. Willett sentenced Blakney to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended and five years of supervised probation upon release.
“Violent crime has no place in our community and will be prosecuted vigorously. We express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family,” Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a statement.
(3) comments
Another soft plea bargain . 20 years for that is ridiculous
Who cares wast of time
So, if I understand this correctly, you can kill another human because you had an argument about music and be out of prison in 20 years. Cinquan will be running free before he reaches retirement age. And Tristan will still be dead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.