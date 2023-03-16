A Prince William County jury on Wednesday convicted a D.C. man in the robbery of a casino winner who was followed from MGM National Harbor to his Dale City home in December 2019.
Daquan Artis Tinker was convicted of attempted aggravated murder, robbery, and malicious wounding of two victims in the case, the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorneys Office said in a news release.
Tinker, 25, pleaded not guilty to eight charges and was convicted of all of them, including the attempted murder and malicious wounding charges, as well as two robbery charges, and four use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.
Prosecutors say that on Dec. 19, 2019, at 1:43 a.m., police responded to Pearson Drive in Dale City to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body. The other victim was a man that was pushed down and held at gunpoint. Both men were robbed, the release said. One of the men had won nearly $40,000 at the casino that night.
Responding officers provided immediate first aid to the gunshot wounded victim until fire and rescue personnel arrived and the victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He survived the attack.
The investigation revealed that the victims had just returned home after gambling at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland. As they exited their car, they were approached by multiple masked men who had just pulled into the driveway behind them, the release said.
During the encounter, one victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone from him. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV prior to police arriving.
Through investigation, the police were able to determine that the victims had won a significant amount of money at the MGM Casino. Video footage from inside the MGM revealed that the suspects had followed the victims around the casino until the men left, the release said.
The suspects then followed the victims into the parking garage and to Dale City.
On March 2, 2020, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit obtained warrants for the arrest of the three men in connection to the shooting: Daquan Tinker, Javontae Smallwood, and Tavon Vines. Court status of the other suspects wasn't immediately available.
"With the upcoming expansion of the casino in Dumfries, people need to be aware of their surroundings when leaving any establishment with large sums of cash," Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in the news release. "Ask for an escort, utilize the casino’s wiring capabilities to wire the funds directly to your bank account, and drive to the police station if you believe you’re being followed. Be safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.