The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday announced the hiring of Peter Newsham as the new police chief for Prince William County.
Newsham is currently the Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., and has held that position since 2017. Washington, D.C., is a community of over 705,000 residents within 68 square miles and a police department of 4,500 total employees.
The announcement comes following a nationwide search with a public survey and competitive hiring process. His expected start date is Feb. 1, 2021.
“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position," said Prince William County Executive Chris Martino.
Newsham joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989 and progressed steadily through the ranks to his present rank of chief of police. Prior to his current appointment, Newsham served in various capacities within the department – Assistant Chief of Police Investigative Services Bureau, Assistant Chief of Police Internal Affairs Bureau, Assistant Chief of Police Regional Operations Command North, Assistant Chief of Police Office of Professional Responsibility and District Commander.
“Chief Newsham brings a wealth of experience and leadership to this position,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair-At-Large Ann Wheeler.
Newsham earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the College of Holy Cross, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law. He is a member of the Maryland Bar. He has attended numerous police executive trainings and seminars and is actively involved in the Major Cities Chief’s Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. Additionally, he has attended the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) training on Law and Society, and the ADL’s National Counter-Terrorism Seminar in Israel.
“I am excited to join the team and look forward to making a difference in the community,” said Newsham.
Newsham was selected as the top-ranked candidate after a national recruitment process. The county received 50 applications from 16 states and Washington, D.C. The candidates went through an extensive vetting process as part of a contract with a recruiter, GovHR USA. Newsham distinguished himself throughout the intensive recruitment process.
